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Trump hosts tech executives as administration doubles down on AI

NPR | By Huo Jingnan
Published September 29, 2026 at 2:59 PM MDT

President Trump met with AI CEOs at the White House on Tuesday and promoted a new government AI tool even as concerns about the technology's risks grow.

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Huo Jingnan
Huo Jingnan is a reporter for NPR.
See stories by Huo Jingnan

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