The 2026 Student Podcast Challenge Honorable Mentions
Here are the honorable mentions from the 2026 NPR Student Podcast Challenge. You can listen to our middle school and high school finalists here.
Thanks again to students, teachers and educators for being a part of our annual contest! Please share your experience, send us photos and give us feedback at studentpodcastchcallenge@npr.org. And if you haven't already, check out our newsletter for the latest updates.
Congratulations to all these outstanding podcasts! Hope to hear from you again next year!
Middle School Honorable Mentions
A Step Ahead
Students: Alfred Cash Anderson, Amber Jan, Anna de Koning, Daphne Dalton, Fuller Phillipy, Harmony Guzman, Jax Freitag, Kalia Nabours, Kirra Drude, Lottie Wickham, Oliver Tait, Ryan Wilson, Lucy Luria, Wyatt Thompson, Olivia Chilingirian, Noah Cowell and Trey Adamson
Teacher/Sponsor: Andrew Luria, Thrive School in Encinitas, Calif.
AI vs. Polar Bears
Students: Oscar Zheng and Karter Wu
Teacher/Sponsor: James De Lange, Mesa Robles Middle School in Hacienda Heights, Calif.
Ants, Ants, and More Ants
Students: Nicole Piasecki, Sloane Rogers and Meghan Wang
Teacher/Sponsor: Kristie Guevremont, The Foote School in New Haven, Conn.
Autism Explained
Student: Luke DQ
Teacher/Sponsor: Kristie Guevremont, The Foote School in New Haven, Conn.
Childrens' Online Lives
Students: Amelia R Ramcharan and Sharini Somalinga
Teacher/Sponsor: Elizabeth Kennedy, Riverwatch Middle School in Suwanee, Ga.
City Hope San Francisco
Student: Samuel Schwartz
Teacher/Sponsor: Sarah Costello, San Francisco Day School in San Francisco, Calif.
First Time's the Charm: Teacher's Confessions
Student: Jeanne Kim
Teacher/Sponsor: Melissa Henry, Dallas International School in Dallas, Texas
From Dorm Room to Dream: VC Explained
Student: Nina Mattamana
Teacher/Sponsor: Anastasia Sullo, Kingswood Oxford School in West Hartford, Conn.
Grow: Johnson County
Student: Adelaide Kurth
Teacher/Sponsor: Morgan Jeffery, Excelsior Middle School in Marion, Iowa
Homework Stress
Students: Sylpa Jan Kafle, Emmerson Quinn and Dara Widzowski
Teacher/Sponsor: Jaime Harrington, Hewlett Elementary School in Hewlett, N.Y.
How Is My Life Like In US
Student: Yicheng Sun
Teacher/Sponsor: Andrew Barker, Rectory School in Pomfret, Conn.
Is It Worth the Hype?
Students: Jocelyn Luea and Evie Wolf
Teacher/Sponsor: Karen Bonness, Highlands Elementary School in Mission, Ka.
Judge Ellie
Student: Ellie Exner
Teacher/Sponsor: Catherine Rinko-Gay, Barrington Elementary School in Columbus, Ohio
Just Why? - Homework
Student: Derin Dogru
Teacher/Sponsor: Megan Tillotson, Thayer J. Hill Middle School in Naperville, Ill.
Life of a Soldier
Students: Della Axelband, Peyton Johnson, Lily Epstein and Lilly Murillo
Teacher/Sponsor: Sireesha Rutter, Jupiter Middle School in Jupiter, Fla.
Malala Youzafei: The Impact of Her Life Upon her Loved Ones, and How Her Shooting Changed EVERYTHING
Student: Tunjeena Khan
Teacher/Sponsor: Jenna Conner-Harris, Lake Ridge Middle School in Woodbridge, Va.
Mary's Dictionary
Students: Elliott Mannis-Young, Caitlyn Prather, Ben Loo and Kanalu Asam
Teacher/Sponsor: Vanessa Manuel-Mazzullo, Punahou School in Honolulu, Hawaii
Maxwell's History of Video Games
Student: Maxwell Gibbs
Teacher/Sponsor: Jaime Harrington, Hewlett Elementary School in Hewlett, N.Y.
Middle Child Mayhem
Students: Harry Sheridan and Scarlett LaFemina
Teacher/Sponsor: Amy Smith-Faczan, Victor Intermediate School in Victor, N.Y.
Modern Dental Advertising: Unethical Dentistry Didn't Die With Painless Parker
Student: Athena Rader
Teacher/Sponsor: Morgan Jeffery, Excelsior Middle School in Marion, Iowa
More Than A Photograph
Student: Josie Sloan-Westmoreland
Teacher/Sponsor: David Bird, The Learning Community School in Swannanoa, N.C.
Moving From Country to Country
Students: Ida Buerckert, Daniella Cubas, Ayano Enishi and Anastaiia Koshyk
Teacher/Sponsor: Alysson Olsen, Irving A. Robbins Middle School in Farmington, Conn.
My Wrestling World
Student: Emma Enquist
Teacher/Sponsor: Gina Luber, Rocky Heights Middle School in Lone Tree, Colo.
Peas on Earth
Students: Ninette Khanna, Sophia Lacagnato, Julianna Marshall and Madison Marsillio
Teacher/Sponsor: Lisa Scalici, Marlboro Middle School in Marlboro, N.J.
Perfectly Placed
Student: Kate Vogel
Teacher/Sponsor: Laura Frisbie, Minnetonka Middle School West in Excelsior, Minn.
Roots to Routes
Student: Aphrodite Flevaris
Teacher/Sponsor: Jennifer Kahlenberg, Sunset Ridge School in Northfield, Ill.
Screen Zombies
Students: Fletcher Sams, Brody Lahr and Charles Johnson
Teacher/Sponsor: Morgan Jeffery, Excelsior Middle School in Marion, Iowa
Sheridan Scares
Students: Olivia Robinson and Wells Monash
Teacher/Sponsor: Kelsey Gamza, Sheridan School in Washington, D.C.
Soccer Starters
Students: Francesca DiGeronimo, Sophia Orozco and Bianca Sobolewski
Teacher/Sponsor: Tara Meara, Marlboro Middle School in Marlboro, N.J.
Spooky Scary Stories
Students: Maura Treuhaft, Sofia Jaramillo and Anaika John
Teacher/Sponsor: Jennifer Hall, Keystone School in San Antonio, Texas
Teddy Roosevelt and His Pets
Students: Abbott Mearns and Keaton Rainwater
Teacher/Sponsor: Colindra Connolly at College Place Middle School in Lynnwood, Wash.
The Battle of Monmouth: A Twist on History
Student: Leonardo Zinna Kaiden
Teacher/Sponsor: Tara Meara, Marlboro Middle School in Marlboro, N.J.
The Cost of a Click
Students: Mallorie Branch, Lily Hall, Olivia Powell and Ella Yancey
Teacher/Sponsor: Tonie Weddle, Mount Washington Middle School in Mount Washington, Ky.
The Largest Elk Herd in the World is in Colorado!
Students: Piper Christofferson, Stella Reyes, Estelle Austin and Brooklynn Burney
Teacher/Sponsor: Karen Penry, Cloverleaf Enrichment School in Castle Rock, Colo.
The Lightbulb
Students: Julia McEvoy and Cate Thompson
Teacher/Sponsor: Jennifer Hall, Keystone School in San Antonio, Texas
The Reintroduction of Wolves in Colorado
Students: Levi Baldwin and Jesse Unger
Teacher/Sponsor: Karen Penry, Cloverleaf Enrichment School in Castle Rock, Colo.
The Unfair Playbook
Student: Hanna Dold
Teacher/Sponsor: Jennifer Kahlenberg, Sunset Ridge School in Northfield, Ill.
The Unscripted Diagnosis
Student: Charley Rasmussen Beckett Eiffert
Teacher/Sponsor: Morgan Jeffery, Excelsior Middle School in Marion, Iowa
What the Sigma? Decoding Digital Slang
Students: Oscar Zheng and Karter Wu
Teacher/Sponsor: James De Lange, Mesa Robles Middle School in Hacienda Heights, Calif.
Yesterday, Today, and Tomorrow
Student: Valentina Lopez-Cuculich
Teacher/Sponsor: Catherine Rinko-Gay, Barrington Elementary School in Upper Arlington, Ohio
High School Honorable Mentions
A Hunt for Importance
Student: Wyatt Duke
Teacher/Sponsor: Stephanie Brush, Texas High School in Texarkana, Texas
A Taste of His World
Student: Dounia Peters-Abbadi
Teacher/Sponsor :Jennifer Billings, Marblehead High School in Marblehead, Mass.
Before You Drop a Track
Student: Lukas Boulom
Teacher/Sponsor: Su Hudson, Public Academy for Performing Arts in Albuquerque, N.M.
Big Brother is Always Watching: Exploring the Influence of the Internet on Politics
Student: Ayushi Wadhwa
Teacher/Sponsor: Allison Stitham, Kent Place School in Summit, N.J.
Blackpillmaxxing
Student: Percy Gray
Teacher/Sponsor: Kyle Wannen, Montgomery Blair High School in Silver Spring, Md.
Born After the Storm: Mai
Student: Mai Smith
Teacher/Sponsor: Joanna Farley, Be Loud Studios in New Orleans, La.
Chronic Homework
Student: Owen Weiss
Teacher/Sponsor: Debra Klevens, Clayton High School in Clayton, Mo.
Combating Holocaust Denial with Creativity
Student: Eva Spiegelman
Teacher/Sponsor: Matthew Vogt, Roslyn High School in Roslyn Heights, N.Y.
Dear Mother
Student: Roxanne DeGrie
Teacher/Sponsor: Paula Wolak, Renaissance High School in Franklin, Tenn.
"Deferred Acceptance": An Algorithm You Won't Defer
Student: Eric Shao
Teacher/Sponsor: Lauren Schechter, Mercer Island High School in Mercer Island, Wash.
Dollar Disparities: Is "Adequate" School Funding Good Enough?
Students: Christopher Lin and Zadie Kruglov
Teacher/Sponsor: Molly Earle, Edgemont Jr./Sr. High School in Scarsdale, N.Y.
Everything Given Forward
Student: Lara Leon
Teacher/Sponsor: Tom Chang, Mountain View High School in Mountain View, Calif.
Fanfiction in the classroom
Students: Sana Reynolds, Jenna Westaby and Ash Spiegel
Teacher/Sponsor: Katie Meyers, Kirkwood High School in Kirkwood, Mo.
Focusing through Music: How Music Expands Our Ability to Concentrate
Student: Reid Heavner
Teacher/Sponsor: Hollis Fennen, Santa Rosa High School in Santa Rosa, Calif.
Foes to Friends: How One Fight Made Us Rethink Male Friendship
Students: Aidan Robinson, Omri Dotan and Cesar Verdie
Teacher/Sponsor: Jamie Rinaldi, Newton South High School in Newton, Mass.
Habol - Episode 1: Tag, You're It
Student: Angela Querubin
Teacher/Sponsor: Jonathon Medeiros, Kaua'i High School in Lihue, Hawaii
Hope in Motion
Student: Najia Kohzad
Teacher/Sponsor: Laszlo Bardos, Emma Willard School in Troy, N.Y.
Improving the Accessibility and Affordability of Pursuing Higher Education
Students: Abby Reid, Aryanna Balancier, Malonia Jackson and Denese Chisholm
Teacher/Sponsor: Phillip Day, East Hartford High School in East Hartford, Conn.
Legacies
Student: Isabella Cisneros
Teacher/Sponsor: Su Hudson, Public Academy for Performing Arts in Albuquerque, N.M.
Lost in Transit, Found in Stories
Students: Jacob Vadakkan, Joya Ishak, Nina Cantos, Ellice Lim and Bianca Tarazhi
Teacher/Sponsor: Molly Earle, Edgemont Jr./Sr. High School in Scarsdale, N.Y.
Mastering Time Management
Student: Connor Riley
Teacher/Sponsor: Debra Klevens, Clayton High School in Clayton, Mo.
Misuse of Slang among Teenagers
Students: Jane Kasselman and Leslie Zheng
Teacher/Sponsor: Laura Stewart, The Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science in Columbus, Miss.
Owning Backyard Chickens–What Are the Benefits?
Students: Samantha Diamond and Carson Williams
Teacher/Sponsor: Laura Stewart, The Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science in Columbus, Miss.
Pave the Parklet? The Debate Over Public Space in Newton Centre
Students: Emily Zhu and Mia Silberstein
Teacher/Sponsor: Jamie Rinaldi, Newton South High School in Newton, Mass.
Picketts Charge
Student: Zoe Snyder
Teacher/Sponsor: Terrance Shepler, Susquenita High School in Duncannon, Pa.
Pretending to Party: Acting Out to Fit In
Students: Naomi Allison and Liam Kranenburg
Teacher/Sponsor: Jamie Rinaldi, Newton South High School in Newton, Mass.
Recidivism
Student: Shay Poindexter
Teacher/Sponsor: Kara Wicks, Texas High School in Texarkana, Texas
Setting The Record Straight
Students: Ray Bonney, Ike Nachman and Em Scheckner
Teacher/Sponsor: Kyle Wannen, Montgomery Blair High School in Silver Spring, Md.
Shades of Green
Student: Drew Garfinkel
Teacher/Sponsor: Debra Klevens, Clayton High School in Clayton, Mo.
Something to Hold Onto
Student: Amrita Kumar
Teacher/Sponsor: Kymberly Acuña, Bergen County Academies in Hackensack, N.J.
SUPER BIG SISTER
Student: Arianna Corona
Teacher/Sponsor: Rachel Reyes, West Hempstead Secondary School in West Hempstead, N.Y.
The Art of Wingmaning: The Dating Shift
Students: Noelle Elizabeth Howell, Ornelle Nguedjieu and Payton Ariella Newsome
Teacher/Sponsor: Kyle Wannen, Montgomery Blair High School in Silver Spring, Md.
The Dinosaurs Will Disappear
Student: Lola Melian Lafinur
Teacher/Sponsor: Lauren Schechter, Mercer Island High School in Mercer Island, Wash.
The Flutter of Forbidden Pages
Student: Cristel Cabral
Teacher/Sponsor: Joel Ruvalcaba, J. Sterling Morton High School East in Cicero, Ill.
The Harm to Communities from Aggressive Immigration Enforcement
Student: Irene Doyle
Teacher/Sponsor: Laura Stewart, The Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science in Columbus, Miss.
The Sound of Both: Finding Identity in Ethiopian Jazz
Student: Gabe Norton
Teacher/Sponsor: Jamie Rinaldi, Newton South High School in Newton, Mass.
The Things We Forget
Student: Ariah Orsi
Teacher/Sponsor: Alicia Borcich Abuliak, Fort Bragg High School in Fort Bragg, Calif.
To My Mother, After Alcohol
Student: Allison Wang
Teacher/Sponsor: Arielle Chang, Crean Lutheran High School in Irvine, Calif.
Unwrapped
Student: Avinash Prasad
Teacher/Sponsor: Megan McCann, El Segundo High School in El Segundo, Calif.
What We Win When We Lose
Students: Nate Sanwald, Ryan Sanwald and Jackson Rohrer
Teacher/Sponsor: Devon Treharne, Shelter Island High School in Shelter Island, N.Y.
Where Have the Fireflies Gone?
Student: Angelina Tan
Teacher/Sponsor: Laura Stewart, The Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science in Columbus, Miss.
Whose Hawaii Is It?
Students: Elijah Sorge, Neveah Smith, Krystelle Jamhil Tacata, Kalea Planas and Caleb Taba
Teacher/Sponsor: Jonathan Medeiros, Kauai High School in Lihue, Hawaii
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