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Trump meets with top tech leaders to discuss regulations and launch new website

NPR | By Emily Feng,
A Martínez
Published September 30, 2026 at 4:46 AM MDT

President Trump met with top tech leaders Tuesday as he rolled out an AI-driven website, America.gov, to help citizens navigate government services.

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Emily Feng

Emily Feng is a White House correspondent at NPR. Previously, she was a foreign correspondent for NPR covering China, Taiwan and beyond. 

See stories by Emily Feng
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First.

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