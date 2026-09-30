Trump meets with top tech leaders to discuss regulations and launch new website
President Trump met with top tech leaders Tuesday as he rolled out an AI-driven website, America.gov, to help citizens navigate government services.
Copyright 2026 NPR
President Trump met with top tech leaders Tuesday as he rolled out an AI-driven website, America.gov, to help citizens navigate government services.
Copyright 2026 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.