Venezuelan man shot by ICE agent in Texas charged with assault and resisting arrest
A Venezuelan man shot by an ICE agent during an enforcement operation in Texas is charged with assaulting and resisting an officer.
Copyright 2026 KUT News
A Venezuelan man shot by an ICE agent during an enforcement operation in Texas is charged with assaulting and resisting an officer.
Copyright 2026 KUT News
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.