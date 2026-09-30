© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Venezuelan man shot by ICE agent in Texas charged with assault and resisting arrest

KUT 90.5 | By Mose Buchele
Published September 30, 2026 at 2:42 AM MDT

A Venezuelan man shot by an ICE agent during an enforcement operation in Texas is charged with assaulting and resisting an officer.

Copyright 2026 KUT News
Tags
Morning Edition
Mose Buchele
Mose Buchele is the Austin-based broadcast reporter for KUT's NPR partnership StateImpact Texas . He has been on staff at KUT 90.5 since 2009, covering
See stories by Mose Buchele

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate