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FBI counterintelligence squads are now severely understaffed, as threats only grow

NPR | By Ryan Lucas
Published October 7, 2026 at 2:21 PM MDT

NPR's exclusive reporting shows that the FBI teams that hunt foreign spies are severely understaffed, down as much as 50 percent in some offices.

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All Things Considered
Ryan Lucas
Ryan Lucas covers the Justice Department for NPR.
See stories by Ryan Lucas

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