A look at the legal fight ahead following Christa Pike's botched execution
Christa Pike's attorneys say she regained consciousness after surviving two lethal injections. It's not clear what will happen to her next.
Copyright 2026 WPLN News
Christa Pike's attorneys say she regained consciousness after surviving two lethal injections. It's not clear what will happen to her next.
Copyright 2026 WPLN News
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