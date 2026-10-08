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A look at the legal fight ahead following Christa Pike's botched execution

WPLN | By Catherine Sweeney
Published October 8, 2026 at 2:44 AM MDT

Christa Pike's attorneys say she regained consciousness after surviving two lethal injections. It's not clear what will happen to her next.

Copyright 2026 WPLN News
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Catherine Sweeney

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