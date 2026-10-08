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As protests continue across France, the country's prime minister addresses the nation

NPR | By Eleanor Beardsley,
Steve Inskeep
Published October 8, 2026 at 2:45 AM MDT

France's prime minister says students' demands for better school resources will be heard, but his pledge wasn't enough to quell protesters.

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Eleanor Beardsley
Eleanor Beardsley is an NPR correspondent based in Paris, France.
See stories by Eleanor Beardsley
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition and Up First.
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