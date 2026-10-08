As protests continue across France, the country's prime minister addresses the nation
France's prime minister says students' demands for better school resources will be heard, but his pledge wasn't enough to quell protesters.
Copyright 2026 NPR
France's prime minister says students' demands for better school resources will be heard, but his pledge wasn't enough to quell protesters.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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