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FBI teams that investigate foreign espionage hit by cuts, NPR finds

NPR | By Ryan Lucas,
Michel Martin
Published October 8, 2026 at 2:45 AM MDT

NPR has exclusive reporting that under the Trump administration, the FBI teams that work on catching foreign spies have been hit with major staffing cuts.

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Ryan Lucas
Ryan Lucas covers the Justice Department for NPR.
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Michel Martin
Michel Martin is a host of Morning Edition.
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