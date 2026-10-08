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Who will become the next Nobel laureate?

NPR | By Andrew Limbong
Published October 8, 2026 at 2:45 AM MDT

The Swedish Academy announces the winner of the Nobel Prize in Literature Thursday, and the literary world is speculating about which writers could become the latest Nobel laureate.

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Andrew Limbong
Andrew Limbong is a reporter for NPR's Arts Desk.
See stories by Andrew Limbong

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