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5 years after the Taliban came back to power, Afghan women resist by learning

NPR | By D. Parvaz
Published October 11, 2026 at 6:03 AM MDT

Five years after the return of the Taliban and their restrictions on women, we look at how Afghan girls and women find ways to work and study.

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Weekend Edition Sunday
D. Parvaz
D. Parvaz is an editor at Weekend Edition.

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