5 years after the Taliban came back to power, Afghan women resist by learning
Five years after the return of the Taliban and their restrictions on women, we look at how Afghan girls and women find ways to work and study.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Five years after the return of the Taliban and their restrictions on women, we look at how Afghan girls and women find ways to work and study.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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