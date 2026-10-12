What Trump's new press secretary pick means for White House press corps
NPR's Michel Martin speaks with New York Times White House correspondent Tyler Pager about President Trump's new pick for press secretary, Katie Zacharia.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR's Michel Martin speaks with New York Times White House correspondent Tyler Pager about President Trump's new pick for press secretary, Katie Zacharia.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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