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Conservative super-lawyer squares up for latest Supreme Court argument

NPR | By Carrie Johnson
Published October 13, 2026 at 2:03 PM MDT

Conservative lawyer Paul Clement seems to be everywhere lately. He is one of the most prolific people to argue before the Supreme Court in modern times.

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All Things Considered
Carrie Johnson
Carrie Johnson is a Supreme Court and Justice Correspondent for NPR. She covers a variety of stories about justice issues, law enforcement, and legal affairs for NPR’s flagship programs and podcasts.
See stories by Carrie Johnson

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