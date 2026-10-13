How will a diesel deal with Russia impact the U.S. market?
The price of diesel hit an all-time high in the U.S. in September. Can President Trump's deal for Russia to release more diesel onto the market bring the price down?
Copyright 2026 NPR
The price of diesel hit an all-time high in the U.S. in September. Can President Trump's deal for Russia to release more diesel onto the market bring the price down?
Copyright 2026 NPR
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