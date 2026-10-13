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How will a diesel deal with Russia impact the U.S. market?

NPR | By Willa Rubin,
Ailsa Chang
Published October 13, 2026 at 2:03 PM MDT

The price of diesel hit an all-time high in the U.S. in September. Can President Trump's deal for Russia to release more diesel onto the market bring the price down?

Copyright 2026 NPR
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All Things Considered
Willa Rubin
Willa Rubin covers energy for the NPR Business Desk. 
Ailsa Chang
Ailsa Chang is an award-winning journalist and a host of NPR’s newsmagazine All Things Considered, as well as NPR’s daily news podcast Consider This.
See stories by Ailsa Chang

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