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Following Trump's lead, Michigan waives diesel tax for farmers on roads and highways

WBUR
Published October 14, 2026 at 10:07 AM MDT

Amid a global oil shortage and sky-high gas prices, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has waived the 52-cent-per-gallon tax on diesel for farmers and loggers to use on public roads through the end of 2026.

Last week, President Trump signed his own emergency order temporarily allowing the use of so-called “red-dyed” diesel gasoline — the tax-free fuel usually reserved for off-road use — on federal highways as well. Is it an election-year gimmick? Or real relief for farmers?

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Emma George-Griffin, reporter at WCMU and Harvest Public Media.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR

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