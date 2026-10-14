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Morning news brief

NPR | By Michel Martin,
Steve Inskeep
Published October 14, 2026 at 2:49 AM MDT

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy sits down with NPR to talks about the ongoing war in his country, Pope Leo has lung cancer, the Vatican announced, U.S. ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle resigns.

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Morning Edition
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is a host of Morning Edition.
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Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition and Up First.
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