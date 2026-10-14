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The Chicago Fed President answers questions on inflation numbers

NPR | By Tinbete Ermyas,
Jeffrey PierreScott Detrow
Published October 14, 2026 at 2:27 PM MDT

NPR's Scott Detrow speaks with Austan Goolsbee, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, about the inflation data that was released on Wednesday.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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All Things Considered
Tinbete Ermyas
Jeffrey Pierre
Jeffrey Pierre is an editor and producer on the Education Desk.
See stories by Jeffrey Pierre
Scott Detrow
Scott Detrow is a host of All Things Considered, as well as NPR’s daily news podcast Consider This.
See stories by Scott Detrow

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