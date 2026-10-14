The Chicago Fed President answers questions on inflation numbers
NPR's Scott Detrow speaks with Austan Goolsbee, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, about the inflation data that was released on Wednesday.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR's Scott Detrow speaks with Austan Goolsbee, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, about the inflation data that was released on Wednesday.
Copyright 2026 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.