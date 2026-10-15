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France investigates cyberattack that hacked retailers' refrigeration systems

NPR | By Eleanor Beardsley
Published October 15, 2026 at 2:46 AM MDT

France has opened an investigation into a cyberattack that hit hundreds of food retailers, causing refrigerators to malfunction across the country.

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Eleanor Beardsley
Eleanor Beardsley is an NPR correspondent based in Paris, France.
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