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Social Security could soon run out of money. Here are some possible solutions

NPR | By Emma Peaslee,
Erika Beras
Published October 15, 2026 at 2:46 AM MDT

Social Security may run short of money to make full payments to retirees as soon as 2032. The team from NPR's Planet Money examines possible solutions.

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Emma Peaslee
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Erika Beras
Erika Beras is a reporter and co-host for NPR's Planet Money podcast.

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