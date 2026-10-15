Social Security could soon run out of money. Here are some possible solutions
Social Security may run short of money to make full payments to retirees as soon as 2032. The team from NPR's Planet Money examines possible solutions.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Social Security may run short of money to make full payments to retirees as soon as 2032. The team from NPR's Planet Money examines possible solutions.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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