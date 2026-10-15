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Trump continues to rally voters in red states as Republicans face competitive races

NPR | By Tamara Keith
Published October 15, 2026 at 4:43 AM MDT

How does President Trump's travel compare to past campaigns and what does it say about Republicans' level of concern about the midterms?

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Tamara Keith
Tamara Keith is a Senior Political Correspondent for NPR and co-hosts the NPR Politics Podcast.
See stories by Tamara Keith

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