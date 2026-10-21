Putin releases American Stephen Hubbard from Russian prison
Russian President Vladimir Putin has freed another American, 74-year-old Michigan native Stephen Hubbard, from a Russian prison following a request from President Trump.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Russian President Vladimir Putin has freed another American, 74-year-old Michigan native Stephen Hubbard, from a Russian prison following a request from President Trump.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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