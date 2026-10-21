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Putin releases American Stephen Hubbard from Russian prison

NPR | By Charles Maynes
Published October 21, 2026 at 4:39 PM MDT

Russian President Vladimir Putin has freed another American, 74-year-old Michigan native Stephen Hubbard, from a Russian prison following a request from President Trump.

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