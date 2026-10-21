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UN warns world is on track to double global warming unless countries change course

NPR | By Rebecca Hersher
Published October 21, 2026 at 3:21 PM MDT

The United Nations warns that countries are not meeting their goals to limit warming and avoid the worst consequences of climate change.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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All Things Considered
Rebecca Hersher
Rebecca Hersher is a reporter on NPR's Climate Desk.
See stories by Rebecca Hersher

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