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Elon Musk says Space X and Tesla are considering a merger

NPR | By Leila Fadel
Published October 22, 2026 at 2:56 AM MDT

CEO Elon Musk says both Space X and Tesla have formed special committees to discuss the idea of a merger, but a merger would require approval of 50% of shareholders.

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Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a host of Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
See stories by Leila Fadel

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