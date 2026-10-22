Morning news brief
President Trump and former President Obama are on the campaign trail for the midterms, U.S. and Israel are planning for a possible post-midterms attack on Iran, Musk says SpaceX and Tesla could merge.
Copyright 2026 NPR
President Trump and former President Obama are on the campaign trail for the midterms, U.S. and Israel are planning for a possible post-midterms attack on Iran, Musk says SpaceX and Tesla could merge.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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