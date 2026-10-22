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Oracle's debt is growing. The tech giant's investors are concerned

NPR | By Ricky Mulvey,
Adrian Ma
Published October 22, 2026 at 2:57 AM MDT

Oracle, the multinational tech giant has taken on a lot of loans to build up its AI capacity. But Oracle's investors are not happy with this piling debt load.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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Morning Edition
Ricky Mulvey
Adrian Ma
Adrian Ma covers work, money and other "business-ish" for The Indicator from Planet Money, the daily economics podcast from NPR.

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