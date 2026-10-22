Oracle's debt is growing. The tech giant's investors are concerned
Oracle, the multinational tech giant has taken on a lot of loans to build up its AI capacity. But Oracle's investors are not happy with this piling debt load.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Oracle, the multinational tech giant has taken on a lot of loans to build up its AI capacity. But Oracle's investors are not happy with this piling debt load.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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