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Political communications expert discusses Vivek Ramaswamy's controversial ad

NPR | By A Martínez
Published October 22, 2026 at 2:57 AM MDT

NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with political communications expert Jacob Neiheisel from the University of Buffalo about Vivek Ramaswamy's controversial ad.

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A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First.

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