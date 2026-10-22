Political communications expert discusses Vivek Ramaswamy's controversial ad
NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with political communications expert Jacob Neiheisel from the University of Buffalo about Vivek Ramaswamy's controversial ad.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with political communications expert Jacob Neiheisel from the University of Buffalo about Vivek Ramaswamy's controversial ad.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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