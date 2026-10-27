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MIDNIGHT MAAS - A COURT OF THORN AND ROSES

NPR | By Dhanika Pineda
Published October 27, 2026 at 2:15 PM MDT

The highly anticipated, latest installment of Sarah J. Maas' romantasy series has hit the shelves. Hardcore fans were lined up (in their faerie ears) at the stroke of midnight.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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All Things Considered
Dhanika Pineda

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