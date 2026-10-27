MIDNIGHT MAAS - A COURT OF THORN AND ROSES
The highly anticipated, latest installment of Sarah J. Maas' romantasy series has hit the shelves. Hardcore fans were lined up (in their faerie ears) at the stroke of midnight.
Copyright 2026 NPR
The highly anticipated, latest installment of Sarah J. Maas' romantasy series has hit the shelves. Hardcore fans were lined up (in their faerie ears) at the stroke of midnight.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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