Fans are not happy that WNBA finals game 6 will be played during work hours
Fans are enraged that Game 6 of the WNBA finals will be played in the middle of the day Thursday to make room for a routine NBA game.
Copyright 2026 WABE 90.1 Atlanta
Fans are enraged that Game 6 of the WNBA finals will be played in the middle of the day Thursday to make room for a routine NBA game.
Copyright 2026 WABE 90.1 Atlanta
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