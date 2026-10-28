© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Tampa Bay Rays extends World Series against the Milwaukee Brewers

NPR | By Steve Futterman
Published October 28, 2026 at 4:58 AM MDT

The Tampa Bay Rays won a thrilling 12-inning game to keep their World Series hopes alive. The Milwaukee Brewers have a 3-1 lead as the Series goes to Game 5.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
Morning Edition
Steve Futterman

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate