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Trump's relationship with Putin comes under fire ahead of the midterms

NPR | By Franco Ordoñez,
A Martínez
Published October 28, 2026 at 2:47 AM MDT

President Trump's relationship with Russia's Vladimir Putin is under scrutiny again as the president makes deals with Moscow ahead of the midterms.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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Morning Edition
Franco Ordoñez
Franco Ordoñez is an NPR White House correspondent.
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First.

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