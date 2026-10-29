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Alphabet stock tanks on Google's disappointing AI-search revenue

WBUR
Published October 29, 2026 at 10:04 AM MDT

Google parent company, Alphabet Inc., disappointed Wall Street’s expectations in the third quarter, leading the company’s stock to plummet on Thursday.

Google artificial intelligence is driving more search queries, Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai said in a statement. Yet, search-generated revenue was lower than expected.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Ali Velshi, chief data reporter for MS NOW and host of The 11th Hour with Ali Velshi, about Google and the AI economy.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR

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