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Civil rights leader Dolores Huerta dies at 96

NPR | By Adrian Florido
Published October 29, 2026 at 2:45 AM MDT

Iconic civil rights leader Dolores Huerta has died at 96. In the 1960s, Huerta co-founded, with Cesar Chavez, the Mexican-American union that would become the United Farm Workers.

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Adrian Florido
Adrian Florido is a national correspondent for NPR covering race and identity in America.

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