How campaigns are spending the last weekend before Election Day
NPR's Steve Inskeep asks Jim Messina, campaign manager for the 2012 Obama re-election campaign, how campaigns will spend the final weekend before Election Day.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR's Steve Inskeep asks Jim Messina, campaign manager for the 2012 Obama re-election campaign, how campaigns will spend the final weekend before Election Day.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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