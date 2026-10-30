© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The race to fill the late Sen. Lindsey Graham's Senate seat in South Carolina

WBUR
Published October 30, 2026 at 10:04 AM MDT

Here & Now‘s Scott Tongs talks with Seanna Adcox, the editor of the South Carolina Daily Gazette, about the tight Senate race in South Carolina.

Republican Sen. Darline Graham, the sister of the late Sen. Lindsey Graham, is up against Democrat Annie Andrews, but Graham is also facing opposition from supporters of Rep. Ralph Norman, whom she defeated in a runoff election.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate