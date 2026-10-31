A new political era in the Southern Philippines
A new local government has taken its seat in the southern Philippines, in a step that marks a milestone in the peace process for a conflict that has lasted some 80 years.
Copyright 2026 NPR
A new local government has taken its seat in the southern Philippines, in a step that marks a milestone in the peace process for a conflict that has lasted some 80 years.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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