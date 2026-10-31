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Secretary Rubio has a tough time getting officials at G20 on the same page

NPR | By Michele Kelemen
Published October 31, 2026 at 3:14 PM MDT

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is hosting the G20 foreign ministers' meeting in Atlanta, with a focus on economic and security challenges.

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All Things Considered
Michele Kelemen
A former NPR Moscow bureau chief, Michele Kelemen now covers the State Department. Her reports can be heard on all NPR News programs — from Morning Edition to All Things Considered.
See stories by Michele Kelemen

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