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The art and science of a scream

NPR | By Michelle Aslam
Published October 31, 2026 at 3:14 PM MDT

What does it take to create a horror movie scream that is truly horrifying? One that makes the hair on the back of your neck stand up? NPR's Michelle Aslam found it is part art and part science.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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All Things Considered
Michelle Aslam

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