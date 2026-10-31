The art and science of a scream
What does it take to create a horror movie scream that is truly horrifying? One that makes the hair on the back of your neck stand up? NPR's Michelle Aslam found it is part art and part science.
Copyright 2026 NPR
What does it take to create a horror movie scream that is truly horrifying? One that makes the hair on the back of your neck stand up? NPR's Michelle Aslam found it is part art and part science.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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