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Chile's Valparaíso: where old songs find new voices

NPR | By John Bartlett
Published November 1, 2026 at 3:29 PM MST

In Chile's storied port city of Valparaíso, a new generation is breathing life into boleros, waltzes and cueca, blending the city's musical traditions with sounds of today.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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All Things Considered
John Bartlett

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