Federal judge orders ICE and Border Patrol to stop racial profiling
A federal judge in Los Angeles has ordered immigration agents in Southern California to stop targeting people for arrest based on their Latino appearance.
Copyright 2026 NPR
A federal judge in Los Angeles has ordered immigration agents in Southern California to stop targeting people for arrest based on their Latino appearance.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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