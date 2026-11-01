© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Federal judge orders ICE and Border Patrol to stop racial profiling

NPR | By Adrian Florido,
Ayesha Rascoe
Published November 1, 2026 at 6:05 AM MST

A federal judge in Los Angeles has ordered immigration agents in Southern California to stop targeting people for arrest based on their Latino appearance.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
Weekend Edition Sunday
Adrian Florido
Adrian Florido is a national correspondent for NPR covering race and identity in America.
Ayesha Rascoe
Ayesha Rascoe is the host of Weekend Edition Sunday and the Saturday episodes of Up First.
See stories by Ayesha Rascoe

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate