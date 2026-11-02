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How 2 GOP incumbents in Pennsylvania are approaching the midterms and Trump

WHYY | By Carmen Russell-Sluchansky
Published November 2, 2026 at 4:56 AM MST

Two Republican incumbents in competitive districts in Pennsylvania are adopting different campaign approaches when it comes to President Trump.

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Carmen Russell-Sluchansky

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