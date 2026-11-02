How 2 GOP incumbents in Pennsylvania are approaching the midterms and Trump
Two Republican incumbents in competitive districts in Pennsylvania are adopting different campaign approaches when it comes to President Trump.
Copyright 2026 WHYY
Two Republican incumbents in competitive districts in Pennsylvania are adopting different campaign approaches when it comes to President Trump.
Copyright 2026 WHYY
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