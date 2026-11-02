Hundreds evacuate city during temporary ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine
The ceasefire in a Russian-occupied Ukrainian city has ended. The ceasefire, which lasted several days, allowed hundreds of residents to evacuate.
Copyright 2026 NPR
The ceasefire in a Russian-occupied Ukrainian city has ended. The ceasefire, which lasted several days, allowed hundreds of residents to evacuate.
Copyright 2026 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.