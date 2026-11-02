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Hundreds evacuate city during temporary ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine

NPR | By Joanna Kakissis,
Leila Fadel
Published November 2, 2026 at 2:42 AM MST

The ceasefire in a Russian-occupied Ukrainian city has ended. The ceasefire, which lasted several days, allowed hundreds of residents to evacuate.

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Joanna Kakissis
Joanna Kakissis is an international correspondent based in Kyiv, Ukraine.
See stories by Joanna Kakissis
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a host of Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
See stories by Leila Fadel

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