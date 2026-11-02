Oceanographer explains the record-breaking king tides happening on both coasts
NPR's A Martinez speaks with oceanographer Alec Bogdanoff to explain record-breaking king tides and how they're affecting local communities.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR's A Martinez speaks with oceanographer Alec Bogdanoff to explain record-breaking king tides and how they're affecting local communities.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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