Second trial for man accused of starting deadly Palisades fire to begin
The man accused of starting the blaze that sparked the Palisades fire is facing a retrial. In June, the first attempt to convict him ended in a mistrial.
Copyright 2026 NPR
The man accused of starting the blaze that sparked the Palisades fire is facing a retrial. In June, the first attempt to convict him ended in a mistrial.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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