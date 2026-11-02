© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Second trial for man accused of starting deadly Palisades fire to begin

NPR | By Steve Futterman
Published November 2, 2026 at 2:41 AM MST

The man accused of starting the blaze that sparked the Palisades fire is facing a retrial. In June, the first attempt to convict him ended in a mistrial.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
Morning Edition
Steve Futterman

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate