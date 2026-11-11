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Michel Martin speaks to Republican advisor about GOP leadership vote

NPR | By Michel Martin
Published November 11, 2026 at 3:02 AM MST

NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Hogan Gidley, a Republican consultant and advisor to House Speaker Mike Johnson, about the new GOP's leadership vote.

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Michel Martin
Michel Martin is a host of Morning Edition.
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