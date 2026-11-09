Latah County to conduct full recount after excluding 2,342 votes from results

Latah County is preparing to conduct a full recount of its election results after the clerk’s office failed to tabulate more than 2,300 votes last week, according to one of its county commissioners.

The number of votes in question could potentially change the outcome of several races, including all three state legislative seats and both county commission spots that were up for grabs.

Tom Lamar, the lone Democrat on the county commission, said in a phone interview that the county clerk’s office on Friday discovered a memory stick containing 2,342 votes that had not been counted.

Lamar said he was made aware of this Sunday afternoon.

He said the recount is expected to take place Tuesday, delaying the county’s certification of the election results until Thursday afternoon.

“Hopefully this is the only stick that’s missing [and] there’s not something else. Hopefully all the votes are now accounted for,” Lamar said Monday.

Latah County Clerk Julie Fry, who oversees elections, could also lose her elected position with 1,289 votes separating her and her opponent. Lamar said Fry did not participate in counting the votes herself due to her re-election bid.

A formal complaint submitted Monday morning by Laura Heinse, a Democratic candidate for county commissioner there, asked the Idaho Secretary of State’s office to force a full recount of her own race.

“This raises serious questions about the county's election-night reconciliation procedures, the reliability of the reported results, and whether additional reporting discrepancies may exist,” Heinse wrote.

It was not immediately clear in which precincts these votes were cast.

Moscow, the county seat, is a reliable Democratic stronghold in the state, while the rest of the largely agricultural outlying areas are more conservative.

Depending on where the excluded votes are from, a $65.6 million plant facilities levy to convert Moscow’s middle school into a high school and renovate other district buildings could also be in jeopardy.

Unofficial results show the measure passing with 62% of the vote, though the levy needs at least 60% approval to take effect.

“The residents of Latah County deserve accurate election results, impartial administration, timely disclosure of errors, and a transparent process that restores public trust,” Heinse wrote in her complaint.

Lamar said Idaho Secretary of State Phil McGrane’s office is coordinating with county officials to help with the recount.

A spokesperson for McGrane’s office confirmed they are working together on the issue and will release further details Monday afternoon.

Idaho Democratic Party Chair Lauren Necochea backed the recount in a statement, saying it was “outrageous” that Heinse had to appeal to the state for help in this matter

“The apparent omission of results from more than 2,300 ballots in Latah County’s election totals is an unacceptable failure that demands immediate answers,” Necochea said.

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