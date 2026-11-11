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Steve Inskeep talks to ex-CIA analyst about alleged Nvidia Chinese spy case

NPR | By Steve Inskeep
Published November 11, 2026 at 3:02 AM MST

NPR's Steve Inskeep talks with former CIA analyst Emily Harding about China's spy tactics in light of the alleged plot targeting the CEO of Nvidia.

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Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition and Up First.
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