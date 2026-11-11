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Will Democrats be able to repeal states' Medicaid work requirements?

NPR | By Selena Simmons-Duffin
Published November 11, 2026 at 3:02 AM MST

States are building huge new systems to implement Medicaid work requirements. But will newly empowered Democrats be able to repeal or delay that change?

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Selena Simmons-Duffin
Selena Simmons-Duffin reports on health policy for NPR.
See stories by Selena Simmons-Duffin

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