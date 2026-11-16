Bagel makers, lovers and critics converged in New York for best bagel contest
The best bagel contest in New York City last weekend drew competitors from around the world, and of course lots of hometown bagel makers and critics.
Copyright 2026 NPR
The best bagel contest in New York City last weekend drew competitors from around the world, and of course lots of hometown bagel makers and critics.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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