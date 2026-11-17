Infectious disease doctor on what Americans should know about measles in the U.S.
NPR's Michel Martin asks infectious disease doctor Céline Gounder what the public should know about the resurgence of measles in the U.S.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR's Michel Martin asks infectious disease doctor Céline Gounder what the public should know about the resurgence of measles in the U.S.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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