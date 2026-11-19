President Trump concluded his trilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday in Shenzhen, China.

Trump spoke about the need to reduce the number of nuclear weapons worldwide, but it’s unclear what, if any, diplomatic breakthroughs were made during the summit.

Here & Now security analyst Jim Walsh, a senior research associate with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Security Studies Program, joins us to discuss.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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