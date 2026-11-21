A grieving family in Lebanon returns to their village
In Southern Lebanon, the Army is taking over after Israeli forces withdraw. One grieving family returns to their village to find almost everything in their house destroyed.
Copyright 2026 NPR
In Southern Lebanon, the Army is taking over after Israeli forces withdraw. One grieving family returns to their village to find almost everything in their house destroyed.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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